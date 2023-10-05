Actress Julia Ormond accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual battery in new lawsuit

Actress Julia Ormond, known for her roles in Legends of the Fall and Sabrina, has filed a lawsuit in a New York court accusing former film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual battery, reported the New York Times. In the lawsuit, Ormond alleges that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during a business meeting in 1995.

Additionally, Ormond has also named Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in her lawsuit, the talent agency that represented her at the time of the alleged incident. According to the complaint, two senior agents at CAA cautioned Ormond against speaking out and informed her of a "going rate" for settlements paid to women who accused Weinstein of sex crimes, which she claims was $100,000. This marks the first lawsuit against CAA for its alleged involvement in covering up Weinstein's behaviour.

Harvey Weinstein, who is currently 71 years old, was convicted in 2020 by a New York jury on charges of rape and criminal sexual assault and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. He was subsequently convicted of similar crimes in Los Angeles and sentenced to an additional 16 years to be served after his New York term. Weinstein has consistently denied all allegations against him, maintaining that all encounters were consensual, and he is currently appealing both convictions.

In response to the lawsuit, Imran H Ansari, a lawyer for Harvey Weinstein, stated, "Harvey Weinstein categorically denies the allegations made against him by Julia Ormond, and he is prepared to vehemently defend himself." Ansari also noted that this lawsuit is another example of allegations filed against Weinstein after many years have passed.

Creative Artists Agency, on the other hand, has called Ormond's claims "baseless" and stated that they will vigorously refute them in court. According to a statement by the agency, Ormond's lawyer had approached CAA in March, seeking $15 million in exchange for not making the allegations against the agency public, a demand that was rejected. An independent review conducted by attorney Loretta Lynch and her law firm, Paul Weiss, found no evidence to support Ormond's claims against CAA.

Ormond's lawsuit also involves the Walt Disney Company and Miramax, which Disney owned from 1993 to 2010. She alleges that these companies were aware of Harvey Weinstein's predatory behaviour and failed to protect her from him.

The lawsuit asserts that CAA played a role in securing a two-year production deal between Ormond and Miramax. The complaint details the alleged sexual assault by Weinstein at an apartment provided by Miramax as part of her deal, where Weinstein reportedly forced her to perform oral sex.

Julia Ormond's lawsuit raises questions about the dynamics of power and accountability in the entertainment industry, particularly concerning those who enable sexual misconduct. As legal proceedings continue, the case is expected to garner significant attention as it adds to the ongoing conversation surrounding the #MeToo movement and efforts to address sexual harassment and assault within the industry.

