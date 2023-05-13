Actor Jeremy Allen's wife files for divorce almost 3 years after marriage

Three years after tying the knot, Hollywood actor Jeremy Allen White and his wife-actress Addison Timlin are headed for divorce. Addison recently filed the divorce papers in Los Angeles, according to the latest reports. The request for legal separation from Addison has come just four months after Jeremy paid tribute to her in his Golden Globe-winning speech.

The reason for their split is currently unclear. The two have been married since October 2019. They took wedding vows in a grand ceremony at the Beverly Hills courthouse. They share two daughters together, Ezer and Dolores.

While receiving his Golden Globes award, Jeremy said in January, "Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done." He picked the trophy for Best Actor category for The Bear.

Addison and Jeremy have known each other since their teenage years. They worked together on the 2008 film Afterschool. Their friendship blossomed into a romance around 2013.

In August last year, when Jeremy was asked what Addison thinks of all the "online thirst for him", he replied, "I don't know," adding, "I think we're both pretty good at not paying too much attention. I'm not on Twitter. I have an Instagram, but I mostly use it for work. I have a pretty healthy distance from it all. And my wife does as well. So I think that's a good thing."

On the work front, Jeremy is best known for his long-running role as Phillip "Lip" Gallagher on Shameless. He has also appeared in the first season of Homecoming in 2018. Other than Afterschool, he played pivotal roles in Twelve, After Everything, and The Rental.

