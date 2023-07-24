Ace director Quentin Tarantino catches Barbenheimer fever; spotted buying tickets for Barbie & Oppenheimer

The Barbenheimer fever is taking over the town and even iconic filmmaker Quentin Tarantino couldn't resist it. The 60-year-old ace director was spotted watching both movies on the same day in Los Angeles with Roger Avary. It proves that even a cult classic director like Tarantino isn't immune to the cultural craze and the hype the two films have managed to create.

In a picture doing rounds on Twitter, he is seen walking across the street after seeing Oppenheimer to buy tickets for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, going from the Westwood Village to the Regency Bruin Theatre. Check out the viral; snap below!

Yes our boys were out last night doing what they love to do the most together, seeing movies 🫡 https://t.co/9IbsJtjA3G — The Video Archives Podcast (@VideoArchives) July 23, 2023

Reacting to the picture, a Twitterati wrote, "Nice to see that QT is still a cinema goer,i still grab my tickets from the box office also." Another commented, "Would love for QT and Roger to do a show discussing both films." A third comment read, "Filmmakers supporting filmmakers. Nothing makes me happier."

After watching Barbie, Avary took to Twitter to sing praises of their Barbie-going experience. He wrote, "The Barbie showing in Westwood last night had such an amazing audience, literally cheering the movie. Many of them were larping. I haven’t seen that in a while, and it was awesome."

Barbeheimer trend has stirred up a box office craze, with both movies marking the fourth-biggest box office opening of all time.

