Drake strolls down NY streets in dog mask ahead of 'For All the Dogs' album release

Canadian rapper and singer Drake was spotted leaving his hotel in New York City on Saturday (July 22) in a bulldog mask, marking his second K9-inspired outfit of the week. The 36-year-old musician paired his goofy mask with a big purple football jersey, camouflage pants and white trainers.

Earlier this week, Drake was spotted leaving his hotel in a Rottweiler mask, which he paired with grey sweatpants, a New York Yankees jersey, and gold chains.

Drake curated these two looks in honour of his forthcoming album, For All the Dogs. Check out the now-viral pictures below!

Drake rockin another dog mask‼️🐾 pic.twitter.com/aX9K2vyHIt — RapTV (@Rap) July 22, 2023

Drake leaves hotel in a dog mask. pic.twitter.com/IxJPB0MYCD — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 20, 2023

On Thursday, Drake revealed that his new album would release in “a couple of weeks". So fans can expect to see the album drop anytime during August.

The 36-year-old has been tight-lipped about the album since announcing it last month. However, he recently revealed that fans can expect him to reunite with Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj on the album.

"So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time," Drake said at a Detroit concert earlier this month. "I got a lot of love for her. Okay. Let me just assess the titties tonight, and then, we’ll get to the most important part."

