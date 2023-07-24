Robert Downey Jr on Cillian Murphy's dedication for Oppenheimer: He worked even on off days

Oppenheimer will serve as a great template for films that cast extremely good actors and give them a script that does justice to their talent and use them optimally. With actors like Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and others taking the story forward in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s film is a sure-shot winner with critics and box office numbers. With the audiences loving every bit of the recently released film, Robert Downey Jr. too praised Cillian Murphy’s work as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film that tells the story of the “father of the atomic bomb”.

In an interview with People magazine, Robert Downey Jr. said he was impressed with Cillian Murphy’s “commitment” to the role. Robert plays Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss in the film. He said, “I have never witnessed a greater sacrifice by a lead actor in my career. He knew it was going to be a behemoth ask when Chris called him. But I think he also had the humility that is required to survive playing a role like this.”

Cillian Murphy didn't take offs

The Iron Man actor revealed that even on their off days when the rest of the crew would hang out and just relax, Cillian Murphy wouldn’t join them and continue working. For one time when they had a three-day weekend off from production and they made some plans, Cillian would give it a pass and say, “Oh, I have to learn 30,000 words of Dutch. Have a nice time.” Downey recalled. “But that’s the nature of the ask.”

Florence Pugh, who plays one of Oppenheimer’s biggest loves, psychologist Jean Talbot, also reflected on her time starring opposite Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.

“Chris had one of the most incredible leads in Cillian. He is an actor that I have been watching for quite some time and have been desperate to work with for ages. You’d have to be mad to say no. It was truly one of the best experiences that I’ve had. Every single day he shows up knowing every single possible way, intonation, inflection of how to bring this character to life,” she continued. “There’s a reason why he is one of the greats.”

