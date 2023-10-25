Aaron Sorkin leaves talent agency CAA over Maha Dakhil's controversial Israel-Hamas post
Story highlights
Aaron Sorkin has decided to end his professional relationship with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and return to William Morris Endeavor (WME). This move comes in the wake of a social media post by Maha Dakhil, co-chief of CAA's motion pictures department, which criticised Israel during the Israel-Hamas conflict and used the term "genocide."
Renowned Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin has cut ties with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and has returned to William Morris Endeavor (WME) following a controversial social media post by Maha Dakhil, co-chief of CAA's motion pictures department.
In the post, Dakhil had criticised Israel during the Israel-Hamas conflict, using the term "genocide." The post was later deleted, and Dakhil issued an apology for her remarks.
She said in her apology statement, "I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace. I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused.”
Sorking told The Hollywood Reporter, “Maha isn’t an antisemite, she’s just wrong. She’s a great agent, and I’m very proud of the work we did together over the last six years. I’m excited to be returning to WME."
As a result of the backlash, she temporarily stepped away from her leadership role in CAA's motion pictures department and resigned from the agency's internal agency board.
Sorkin, known for his work on The Social Network and The West Wing, expressed his disagreement with Dakhil's views and cited his excitement about returning to WME after being represented by CAA for the past six years.