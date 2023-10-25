Aaron Sorkin leaves talent agency CAA over Maha Dakhil's controversial Israel-Hamas post

Renowned Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin has cut ties with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and has returned to William Morris Endeavor (WME) following a controversial social media post by Maha Dakhil, co-chief of CAA's motion pictures department.

In the post, Dakhil had criticised Israel during the Israel-Hamas conflict, using the term "genocide." The post was later deleted, and Dakhil issued an apology for her remarks.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates

She said in her apology statement, "I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace. I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused.”

Sorking told The Hollywood Reporter, “Maha isn’t an antisemite, she’s just wrong. She’s a great agent, and I’m very proud of the work we did together over the last six years. I’m excited to be returning to WME."

As a result of the backlash, she temporarily stepped away from her leadership role in CAA's motion pictures department and resigned from the agency's internal agency board.