Aaron Carter ex-reps claim 'two people' were with him before his death

Popstar Aaron Carter's cause of death was ruled as accidental drowning in a coroner's report, but as per his ex-representatives, two people were with him before his death. As per Kelly K and Holly Davidson, the people have not been properly investigated by the police though they are glad that the case is closed and they can have a "celebration of life and send him off to rest". They told Page Six, "We know two people were at his house leading up to his death and are puzzled as to why those two haven’t been properly identified and/or investigated." The LAPD had said at the time that they do not suspect any foul play.

Carter's ex Melanie Martin has also raised concerns about the thoroughness of the investigation. Martin, who is also the mother of the later singer's child, saidTMZ about the autopsy, "It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which don’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?"

She added, "I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions."

As per the coroner's report the sedatives Carter had taken and the gas difluoroethane that he had inhaled, caused his death. Difluoroethane is commonly found in air spray cleaners. Alprazolam was also found in his system.

Born on December 7, 1987, in Tampa, Florida, Aaron Carter rose to fame in the late 1990s as a child pop star with his hit songs 'I Want Candy' and 'Aaron's Party (Come Get It)'. At the age of 9, he released his debut album in 1997, which was a commercial success and made him a teen idol. He also made frequent appearances on Nickelodeon and ventured into rap and acting, even appearing in productions such as the Broadway Show Seussical.

Additionally, Carter was known for being the younger brother of Nick Carter, a member of the popular boy band Backstreet Boys.

