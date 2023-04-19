Popstar Aaron Carter cause of death revealed

Aaron Carter, a US popstar and the younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to the drugs he had consumed, as per a coroner's report. He was found dead at his residence in Lancaster, California, on November 5 last year. His body was found in the bathtub by his housekeeper. He was 34 years old. No foul play was suspected. The BBC reports that the autopsy says the sedatives he had taken and also the gas difluoroethane, commonly found in air spray cleaners, he had inhaled cause his death. Alprazolam was also found in his system.

Carter was last seen alive on November 4 when he was visited by the police in wee hours after he was found inhaling something on Instagram live. Carter had asked the cops to leave. He also missed his appointment with his drug counsellor, BBC quoted the police report as saying.

Carter was born on December 7, 1987, in Tampa, Florida. He began his career in the late 1990s and gained popularity as a teen pop star with hit songs such as 'I Want Candy' and 'Aaron's Party (Come Get It)'. His debut album, Aaron Carter, released in 1997 and became a commercial success and also made him a teen idol.

Carter was also known for being the younger brother of Nick Carter, a member of the popular boy band Backstreet Boys.

