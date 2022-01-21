'A Christmas Story' sequel in works with original star Peter Billingsley

The holiday classic movie ‘A Christmas Story’ is finally getting a sequel after 40 years. What adds as a cherry on the cake is that the original star Peter Billingsley is set to reprise his role and produce the film.

The film will be backed by Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures.

It will be directed by Clay Katis with script being penned by Nick Schenk. Vince Vaughn is also producing, under the Wild West Picture Show Productions banner he runs with Billingsley.

Exclusive! Jessica Chastain on making a film where actresses own their work

WION Exclusive | Hollywood film 'The 355' cast opens up on female-led espionage film & more

At the time, the film was a dud at the box office but grew on people and became a cult. The 1983 film ‘A Christmas Story’ is today one of the most celebrated holiday films in the history of cinema. Ralphie (Billingsley), a 1940s kid who desperately wants a Red Ryder BB rifle that everyone, including the local mall Santa, tells him will shoot his eyes out. The new film will take place in the 1970s, with the adult Ralphie bringing his family to his childhood home for Christmas.

Exclusive | Lupita Nyong'o on her film 'The 355' and playing a tech specialist

The new film will begin production in Hungary in February.