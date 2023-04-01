10 underrated movies you need to watch right now: Only Lovers Left Alive, The Lobster, The Witch

Are you tired of watching same old list of Hollywood blockbusters? Do you crave something different, something daring, something that will make you question your very existence? Well then, we have compiled a list of the top 10 movies you have not seen. These films are not your run-of-the-mill, cookie-cutter Hollywood flicks. No, these are the hidden gems and the indie darlings (well, most of them). For varying reasons like low promotional budget, poor buzz, and unknown names in the cast, these movies did not get the attention they deserved. But they are the kind of films that will make you feel like you've discovered something special, something that sets you apart from the mainstream cinema buff.

Also Read: Top 10 greatest horror movies of all time

The Fall (2006)

This visually stunning film from director Tarsem Singh is a must-see for any lover of surreal fantasy. Set in a 1920s Los Angeles hospital, the story is told through the vivid imagination of a little girl and the injured stuntman who entertains her with fantastical tales.

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)

This Iranian vampire-western is a true hidden gem. Shot entirely in black and white, it follows a lonely vampire as she stalks the streets of a desolate Iranian town.

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

If you're a fan of Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston, then you need to see this arthouse vampire movie from director Jim Jarmusch. Set against the backdrop of Detroit and Tangier, it's a moody and atmospheric film that explores the existential angst of two immortals who have been alive for centuries.

The Lobster (2015)

This absurdly funny film from Yorgos Lanthimos is set in a dystopian future where single people are sent to a hotel to find a romantic partner. If they fail to do so, they are turned into an animal of their choice. Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, and John C. Reilly star.

The Invitation (2015)

This psychological thriller from director Karyn Kusama is a slow-burn masterpiece that will keep you guessing until the very end. When a man attends a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife, he begins to suspect that something sinister is afoot. The film features a tense atmosphere and a haunting score.

The Endless (2017)

This mind-bending sci-fi movie from directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead tells the story of two brothers who return to a cult they escaped from years ago. What follows is a twisted tale of time loops, alternate dimensions, and Lovecraftian horror. With a cast of mostly unknown actors, this movie is a true indie gem.

The Witch (2015)

This slow-burning horror movie from director Robert Eggers is set in 1630s New England and follows a family who are banished to a remote farm. As strange occurrences begin to happen, they begin to suspect that a witch is living in the nearby woods. With a stunningly authentic set design and a haunting score, this movie is a masterpiece of atmospheric horror.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

This snappy and hilarious film noir from director Shane Black stars Robert Downey Jr. as a petty thief who accidentally lands a role in a Hollywood movie. Alongside Val Kilmer as a private detective, they become embroiled in a murder mystery that's as witty as it is thrilling. With a smart script and charismatic performances, this movie is a hidden gem.

Frank (2014)

This offbeat comedy-drama from director Lenny Abrahamson stars Michael Fassbender as a mysterious musician who wears a giant paper-mache head at all times. The story follows a young musician, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who joins Frank's band and becomes obsessed with the enigmatic frontman.

The Guest (2014)

This intense thriller from director Adam Wingard follows a family who invites a charming and charismatic soldier, played by Dan Stevens, into their home after he claims to have served with their deceased son. But as strange and violent events begin to occur, they begin to suspect that he is not who he claims to be. With a killer soundtrack and a pulse-pounding finale, this movie is a must-watch for any fan of the genre.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE