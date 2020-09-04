Top 5 Hollywood news today: Kanye West election update, Robert Pattinson COVID positive

Check out the top 5 Hollywood stories of the day:

Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, filming of 'The Batman' halted

The filming of the upcoming superhero film 'The Batman' had to be halted yet again as the film's leading man Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

New edit of 'The Godfather Part III' to release in theatres in December

The film which came in 1990 has been re-titled 'Mario Puzo's The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone'. Read more

Miley Cyrus accuses MTV VMAs' director of making a sexist comment before her performance

Miley opened up during a recent appearance at 'The Joe Rogan Experience' and stated that one of the show's directors made a sexist comment towards her. Read more

'Cuties' director Maimouna Doucoure receives death threats amid poster backlash

The movie will arrive on September 9 on Netflix. Read more

Demand for boycott of Disney's 'Mulan' picks up again as release date comes near

‘Mulan’ tells the story of a fearless young heroine who fights for her country. Read more