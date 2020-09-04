Miley Cyrus accuses MTV VMAs' director of making a sexist comment before her performance

Miley Cyrus has claimed that she was subjected to sexist remarks just before her performance during the recent 2020 MTV VMAs.

Miley opened up during a recent appearance at 'The Joe Rogan Experience' and stated that one of the show's directors made a sexist comment towards her.



Before her she appeared on the show Sunday to perform her newest single, 'Midnight Sky,' one of her bracelets became entangled in something backstage.



"They said, 'You know, you want to be treated like a guy and look like a guy, we wouldn't be dealing with this if a guy was doing it,'" she said referring to the show directors.



Part of her act involved the singer swaying on a large disco ball.



Miley also said that she had questioned the way the directors had focussed the light on her during her act.



"I was just asking some questions -- not even on some diva s--t," Miley recalled. "I wanted the lights to be turned off, and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light. The beauty light is always used on women and I said, 'Turn the f--king lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn't turn the beauty light off.'"

The directors apparently agreed to her lighting suggestion and said "We'll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys."



Miley responded by saying, "I said, 'Well, a guy wouldn't be doing this because a guy doesn't sell you a show with sex the way that I'm going to," she said.

She then termed the conversation 'ridiculous' and 'embarrassing.' There has been so far no reaction from MTV on Miley's claims.