Demand for boycott of Disney's 'Mulan' picks up again as release date comes near

Demand for boycott of Disney’s live-action remake of ‘Mulan’ has picked up again ahead of its release. The film was recently announced to release in Chinese theatres on September 11 after it was announced last month that the film will be out in the US and other areas on Disney’s OTT channel, Disney+.

‘Mulan’ tells the story of a fearless young heroine who fights for her country.

As for protests against the film, Thai pro-democracy activists have joined hands to shun the film. This all started last year when ‘Mulan’ star Liu Yifei voiced support for police in Hong Kong, who have been accused of using excessive force against protesters. Thailand has been experiencing waves of student-led rallies with them demanding democratic reforms -- and some risking lengthy jail sentences to call for the monarchy’s powers to be curbed. Their movement has been supported online by many in Hong Kong, including the prominent protest leader Joshua Wong.

Thai protesters have also backed up their peers in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

‘Mulan’ was originally expected to hit Chinese theaters with the US on March 27, but was subsequently delayed three times as the pandemic forced closures of theatres.