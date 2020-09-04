Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, filming of 'The Batman' halted

The filming of the upcoming superhero film 'The Batman' had to be halted yet again as the film's leading man Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19.



According to a report in the Vanity Fair, Pattinson tested positive only a few days after the shooting of the movie had resumed near London following lockdown.



"A member of 'The Batman' production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused," Warner Bros said in a statement adding that they would not comment on any individual worker`s health.



The US magazine though has confirmed through a reliable source that Pattinson was the individual who got infected

The film's shooting was earlier put on hold due to coronavirus pandemic when it was roughly seven weeks into the production.



The Matt Reeves directorial, which is said to be a grittier take on the `Dark Knight` mythos, is left with the shooting material of approximately three months. The film can be wrapped up by the end of this year. The construction of sets is underway by the crew members of the film.



Just a few weeks back, the makers had released a trailer of the film giving fans a glimpse of the dark thriller.Watch the trailer here.



The film's theatrical release too has now been pushed by the makers- Warner Bros. The film was earlier scheduled to release on June 2021 and will now release on October 1, 2021.



The film also stars Paul Dano, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and Zoe Kravitz.

