Top 5 Hollywood news today: BTS at Billboard No 1, Katy Perry opens about ex

Check out the top 5 Hollywood stories of the day:

BTS becomes the first Korean band to debut at No 1 at Billboard chart with 'Dynamite'

The song is the first all-English language single from BTS and has earned so far 33.9 million US streams and 300,000 sales in its first week. Read more

Katy Perry opens up about ex Russell Brand, compares her marriage to 'a tornado'

Katy Perry has opened up about her relationship with Brand during an interview with '60 Minutes Australia' and compared the relationship to a 'tornado'. Read more

Will Smith and cast of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' to reunite for special episode

The cast of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' will reunite to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show at HBO Max. Read more

Michael B Jordan pays tribute to 'Black Panther' co-star Chadwick Boseman: I now understand how much of a legend you are

"I wish we had more time," wrote Michael B Jordan as he paid a beautiful tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman. Read more

US Election 2020: Kanye West denies being paid by Republicans to run for president

Kanye West denied the reports by saying that nobody can pay him as he "has more money than Trump". Read more