Katy Perry opens up about ex Russell Brand, compares her marriage to 'a tornado'

Katy Perry and Russell Brand's wedding and then subsequent divorce a year later was widely discussed in the press. The couple got married in 2010 and eventually separated in 2011.



Now, nine years later, Perry has opened up about her relationship with Brand during an interview with '60 Minutes Australia' and compared the relationship to a 'tornado'.



Describing her relationship as "first breaking of my idealistic mind," the singer said, "I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once."



Perry added that she has "always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges," and said that she knows that about herself.



In a July 2013 cover story with `Vogue`, the `Smile` songstress revealed that Brand was the one who decided to end their marriage when he sent her a text message informing her that he planned to file for divorce.



At the time, Perry told the outlet, "He`s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let`s just say I haven`t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011."



During her chat with `60 Minutes Australia`, Perry also opened up about her current relationship with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom, calling it, "a healthy frictional, very open, very communicative, nothing is swept under the mat type of relationship."



"It`s like, we should probably walk into the other room to discuss something where we disagree because we`ll just do it in public. But I think if we can get to the ends of our lives together, we`ll be each other`s greatest teachers," she added.

Perry and Bloom recently welcomed the birth of their first child together- a baby girl who they have named Daisy Dove Bloom.



The couple was set to tie the knot in Japan earlier this summer but decided against it due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.