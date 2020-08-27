Katy Perry and Orlanco Bloom are now parents to a baby girl

Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together- a baby girl. The announcement was made on the official page of UNICEF on Instagram. Both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors of UNICEF.

The photo shared on Instagram has the singer and actor holding the baby’s tiny hand. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom said in a joint statement.



The statement further read, "But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your love can bloom with generosity.”

The couple who got engaged in February 2019 were planning to get married in summer 2020 but pushed their wedding date due to the pandemic. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first began dating in 2016 but broke up in 2017. They resumed dating in 2018. Perry announced her pregnancy via a music video earlier this year.

This is Perry's first child, while Orlando shares a son with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Also see: From Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, celebrity couples expecting babies this year