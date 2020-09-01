Will Smith and cast of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' to reunite for special episode

After 'Friends' another cult show is set for a reunion. The cast of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' will reunite to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show at HBO Max.



According to reports the star of the series, Will Smith will be joining Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff for a special episode.



The reunion special is set to film on September 10 and is scheduled to debut on HBO Max around Thanksgiving.The special will be helmed by Marcus Raboy and Rikki Hughes will serve as showrunner and executive producer.



`The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air` originally ran from 1990 to 1996 for six seasons.



HBO Max will also be taping the much-discussed reunion episode of 'Friends' soon altough no date has been announced yet.