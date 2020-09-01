US Election 2020: Kanye West denies being paid by Republicans to run for president

It keeps getting complicated by the day with Kanye West and news of the US Election. The rapper has now denied being in “cahoots” with the Republican party to draw votes away from Donald Trump’s competition, Joe Biden. Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall

Charges were levelled against Kanye recently as people said that the Republicans had paid Kanye West to run for president to help Donald Trump’s case. Denying these charges, Kanye said that he has “more money than Trump” and so no one could buy him.

Speaking on fellow rapper Nick Cannon's podcast, ‘Cannon's Class’, he admitted there were rumours that he and the president's party were "in cahoots".

Kanye said, "People keep on saying, 'I think that y'all - you and Republicans - are in cahoots'. Bro, can't nobody pay me. I've got more money than Trump."

Nick Cannon said, "But people are saying that you're a distraction, and because they don't want four more years of Trump, maybe you might. You want an alternative of four years of Ye. Is that realistic right now in 2020?"

To this, the rapper said, "I'm not running for president - I'm walking."

West announced he was running for the highest office in the US in early July, tweeting that "we must now realise the promise of America".

A few days later he said he had "lost confidence" in Mr Trump and then announced that he was running as an independent under the banner of The Birthday Party - "because when we win, it's everybody's birthday".

Many have, however, not taken his campaign seriously as he missed the cut-off date for the presidential ballot in South Carolina. He also failed to make the ballot in his home state of Illinois, Wisconsin and Montana. In Ohio, he sued the state's election chief to try to get on the ballot there after being deemed unqualified as an independent candidate.

