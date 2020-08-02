Sean Penn marries girlfriend Leila George in a secret ceremony

American actor Sean Penn is married again. The 'Milk' actor appears to have tied the knot with 28-year-old girlfriend Leila George.

According to the news agency, the 59-year-old star has taken his romance with Leila George to the next level, as per the couple's close friend. Philanthropist Irena Medavoy announced the special and exciting news that that the couple recently tied the knot.

Medavoy, the wife of 'Black Swan' producer Mike Medavoy, congratulated the couple on Friday night (local time), saying "We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you." Continuing, "We are over the moon to [see you] find your soulmate, true partner."You are meant to be together. God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing Penn's #marriage."

Medavoy also posted an Instagram story of what appears to be the ring, an oval sapphire. The couple has been dating since 2016.Page Six reported that they were seen this week at Nobu in Malibu grabbing dinner with Penn`s son Hopper.



George is the daughter of 'Law & Order' star Vincent D'Onofrio. While the 59-year-old actor Penn was previously married to Robin Wright and Madonna.