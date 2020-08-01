Courteney Cox to reprise her role of news reporter Gale Weathers in 'Scream' reboot

`Friends` alum Courteney Cox is returning for the fifth time in 'Scream' in her same role of news reporter Gale Weathers.



The 56-year-old actor confirmed, the news from her, Instagram post on Friday, along with the iconic black-and-white Scream mask, she captioned the post, "I can't wait to see this face again,". Actor David Arquette will also reprise his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley in the upcoming film. As both Cox and Arquette co-starred in all the four films.

The fifth installment is been helmed by Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett aka Radio Silence, "We can`t imagine 'Scream' without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We`re absolute mega fans of her work and we`re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the `Scream` saga!", Radio Silence said.



The first movie of the franchise released in 1996, and became the first highest-grossing horror film in the world as the movie collected over $600M at the global box office. The late Wes Craven directed all four movies.