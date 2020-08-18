Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt to join Jimmy Kimmel & others in live event

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will come together before Emmys 2020 in September in a live chat for an important reason. Announced recently, a virtual live table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ will take place with a starry cast.

Brad Pitt has been announced to join the cast of Jimmy Kimmel with others including Jennifer Aniston, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn and Julia Roberts for the event.

The live event is being described as an "unrehearsed, anything-goes table read" of Amy Heckerling's 1982 film which just passed its 38th anniversary. It’s called Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live which is slated to be held on August 21.

The event has been organised as a fundraiser for Penn's emergency relief nonprofit CORE and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.

It will live stream on Facebook and TikTok.

