2020 Emmy Awards: Meet the Best Actor-Drama nominees
Like last year, Billy Porter is on his way to make history, and Jeremy Strong, has got his first entry in Emmy world from his role in 'Succession' as Kendall Roy. Take a look at all the nominees in the best actor drama category.
Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'
Jason Bateman is Emmy favourite this year. The actor has been nominated under three categories including one for the Best Actor in lead for 'Ozark' and others for producing his show and for his guest role on 'The Outsider'. This would be the actor's 10 nominations for his career with a win last year for directing.
Sterling K. Brown, 'This Is Us'
Sterling K. Brown is entering this year Emmy nomination for his role in 'This Is Us'. Brown previously won two Emmys for 'The People v. O.J. Simpson' and 'This Is Us' among his seven career nominations. This year, the actor is also nominated for Supporting Actor in a comedy series for his role in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Steve Carell, 'The Morning Show'
Steve Carell received an Emmy nomination for his work as a disgraced anchor on the Apple TV+ hit, 'The Morning Show.' This year marks Carell’s 10th career Emmy nominations without a win so far.
Brian Cox, 'Succession'
Brian Cox nabbed the Emmy nominations in the Best Drama Actor category. Brian scored his first nomination for the series, and all over his third nomination so far. This year 'Succession' scored 18 nominations at the 72nd Annual Awards.
Billy Porter, 'Pose'
Last year, Billy Porter was the first openly gay black man to be nominated and win in any lead acting category at the Primetime Emmys. This year, he is nominated again in the same category.
Jeremy Strong, 'Succession'
Jeremy Strong earned his first career Emmy nomination this year. Jeremy got his first entry from her role in 'Succession' as Kendall Roy.