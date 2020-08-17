2020 Emmy Awards: Meet the Best Actor-Drama nominees

Like last year, Billy Porter is on his way to make history, and Jeremy Strong, has got his first entry in Emmy world from his role in 'Succession' as Kendall Roy. Take a look at all the nominees in the best actor drama category.

Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'

Jason Bateman is Emmy favourite this year. The actor has been nominated under three categories including one for the Best Actor in lead for 'Ozark' and others for producing his show and for his guest role on 'The Outsider'. This would be the actor's 10 nominations for his career with a win last year for directing.

