Blake Shelton to headline drive-in concert series starting from July 25

As movie theatres shut down all around the world amid COVID-19, drive-in theatres have become an important source of entertainment. While you might think drive-ins are limited to film screenings, the music industry is now looking out to use the space.

The first to start is Blake Shelton who will be headlining along with Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins and others who will soon perform in an all new drive-in concert series. Encore Drive-In Nights will air across the US and Canada.

The concerts will be filmed exclusively for the Drive-In series and each performance will be aired for one night only. It will kickstart on July 25 with Blake Shelton.

Instagram apologises to Bella Hadid after removing post of her dad's passport

This comes after the success of a drive-in concert featuring Garth Brooks in late June.

Announcing the same, Blake said in a press release, “This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe. I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like “Austin,” newer songs like “God’s Country” and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera's mysterious disappearance: What we know so far