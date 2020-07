Instagram apologises to Bella Hadid after removing post of her father's passport

The US supermodel Bella Hadid just got an apology from Instagram after the photo-sharing app removed a post of her father’s passport.

Bella had posted a snap of her father’s old passport which shows that Mohamed Anwar Hadid is originally from Palestine. She captioned the image, “My baba And his birthplace of Palestine.”

Instagram removed the story citing, “Your story goes against our community guidelines.”

Bella lashed at Instagram and called it “bullying”. She posted another story and wrote, “Instagram removed my story that only said with a photograph of his American passport,” and asked the app, “@instagram exactly what part of me being proud of my father’s birth place of Palestine is ‘bullying, harassment, graphic or sexual nudity?'”

She further asked, “Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram? This, to me, is bullying. Do you want me to change his birthplace for you?”

Bella then prompted her followers to share their place of origin on Instagram. She wrote, “I am proud to be Palestinian. Everyone should post where their mother and fathers were born today! Remind them of how proud you are of where you come from !!!”

A spokesperson for Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, told Page Six in response, “To protect the privacy of our community, we don’t allow people to post personal information, such as passport numbers, on Instagram. In this case the passport number was blurred out, so this content shouldn’t have been removed. We’ve restored the content and apologized to Bella for the mistake.”