‘Rust’ shooting case: Investigation moves ahead, investigators still waiting for Alec Baldwin's call records

The investigation behind the tragic death of Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust' movie in Bonanza City, New Mexico near Santa Fe in October last year is nearing completition, reported Variety. The publication reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has finished the ballistics analysis of the evidence of the shooting that took Hutchins' life. The investigation has been handled by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and the wait for FBI's analysis is finally over.

In the incident, Alec Baldwin, an actor-comedian known for his impersonation of Donald Trump who was a producer of the film and also a cast member, was preparing for a scene on the set of the western movie when a gun that was handled by him fired, striking Hutchins. She was rushed to a hospital but did not survive her injuries. The bullet also hit Joel Souza, writer and director of the movie. He survived.

The investigation was based on finding out whose fault resulted in a live round in a prop gun. The tragedy has ignited a debate about safety on Hollywood movie sets and the protocols that are meant to be followed. Halyna's death is not the first death on a movie set. The son of actor and legendary martial artist Bruce Lee, Brandon Lee, lost his life in a similar incident. He was hit by a .44 calibre slug while shooting a scene for the movie 'The Crow'.

According to the investigators, apart from the round that killed Hutchins, there are seven more 'live' (not blank) rounds that were found on the set. The Variety report said the detectives are waiting for Baldwin's call records. It has been seven months after he submitted his phone to Suffolk County Police Department.

The film's production was suspended after the death and it is unlikely that it will be finished and released. Set in 1880s' Texas, the film also starred Travis Fimmel, Frances Fisher, Jensen Ackles, and Devon Werkheiser.