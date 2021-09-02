‘Red Notice’ trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot & Ryan Reynolds stars in a big heist thriller

The most awaited trailer of Netflix biggest venture 'Red Notice', starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, is finally out and everyone is obsessed with the action packed sequence, Gal's deadly red looks and many more things.



The trailer is all about Johnson vs Ryan vs Gadot. The Rock plays an FBI John Hartley, who is on the hunt for the art thief The Bishop played by Gadot. To make the arrest, he needs to partner up with another thief Nolan Booth played by Ryan Reynolds, but will they succeed?

"Now that you've been tagged with Red Notices, you've become the world's most wanted criminals," Hartley explains in the preview. "And I'm the only one who can bring you in."



Netflix dropped the trailer and wrote, ''They’re as dangerous as they come. See @therock, @vancityreynolds and @galgadot in Red Notice November 12''.

The high on adventure tailer ensues that movie will take us around the world, from the classy dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and all along with a lot of fighting and bombarding.

“When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, ‘The Bishop’ (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.” The official synopsis reads.

The movie is apparently Netflix biggest project so far as it cost the streamer $130 million, which would be the streamers biggest investment to date

'Red Notice' will hit Netflix on Nov. 12.

