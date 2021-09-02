‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’: HBO Max announces cast for reboot

HBO Max has announced its cast for ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ .

Carson Rowland, Jordan Gonzalez, Ben Cook, Elias Kacavas and Benton Greene join as recurring. They join stars Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel and Eric Johnson.

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ is a present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa; Lindsay Calhoon Bring; Alloy Entertainment; and Warner Bros TV.

Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes. Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring, the reboot based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard will feature a new story and new characters.

The HBO Max show will have Aguirre-Sacasa as executive producers via his Muckle Man Productions, with Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. Calhoon Bring will co-executive produce.