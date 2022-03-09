‘Never Have I Ever’ renewed for fourth and final season

Hit Netflix show ‘Never Have I Ever’ has been renewed for yet another season.

After a successful campaign for season 3, Never Have I Ever will have season 4 that also happens to be the show’s last season as confirmed by Variety. Interestingly, season 3 doesn’t even have a premiere date yet.

Production on the third season recently wrapped and will debut over the summer.

The comedy series hails from co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian American teenager juggling the pressures of her home life, including grief over losing her father, with a complicated love triangle, evolving friendships and inner emotional turmoil best expressed by narrator John McEnroe.

In addition to Ramakrishnan and McEnroe, the cast includes Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.

The show is executive produced by Kaling and Fisher, who also serves as showrunner, as well as 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

The series is produced by Universal Television, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster and Kaling International.