/NAACP Image Awards: Sinners dominates; Michael B Jordan wins Entertainer Of The Year

The 57th NAACP award was held on Feb 28 in Los Angeles. Honouring black excellence in the world of cinema and entertainment, including television, music, podcasting, the Entertainer of the Year award and others. The night was dominated by Ryan Coogler's Sinners, the front-runner of this award season.

With Michael B. Jordan winning the best actor award, Sinners won 13 awards after leading 18 nominations. Actor Miles Caton won for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture. Jordan also won the Entertainer of the Year award.

Accepting the award, Jordan said that he loves being Black as he paid tribute to his Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman.

“Y’all really don’t understand how much this means to me, being here. I used to come here when I was a kid, when I was about 15 years old, sneaking in through the back as best I could,” Jordan said.

“This is a place where I always felt encouraged, always felt like I was being celebrated and nourished. … You told me it was OK to keep going because I felt seen here, I felt comfortable, I felt the love. That’s why I love being here, and I love you guys so much. And I was thinking about lead actor, and I was thinking about what lead actor meant to me, and, honestly, I’ve got to dedicate this award to Chadwick Boseman.”

Check the complete list of the 2026 NAACP Image Awards winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Cynthia Erivo

Doechii

Kendrick Lamar

Michael B. Jordan (WINNER)

Teyana Taylor



Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Uzo Aduba – The Residence

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel-Air

Beyond The Gates

Forever

Paradise

Reasonable Doubt (WINNER)



Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks – Bel-Air

Morris Chestnut – Watson

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

(WINNER)

Michael Cooper Jr. – Forever



Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

(WINNER)

Lovie Simone – Forever

Patina Miller – Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Emayatzy Corinealdi – Reasonable Doubt

Outstanding Motion Picture

Highest 2 Lowest

Sarah’s Oil

Sinners (WINNER)

Wicked: For Good

One of Them Days



Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

André Holland – Love, Brooklyn

Denzel Washington – Highest 2 Lowest

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

(WINNER)

Nnamdi Asomugha – The Knife

Tyriq Withers – HIM



Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good (WINNER)

Danielle Deadwyler – 40 Acres

Keke Palmer – One Of Them Days

Kerry Washington – Shadow Force

Tessa Thompson – Hedda



Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

A$AP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Miles Caton – Sinners (WINNER)

Tabitha Brown – Unexpected Christmas

Tyriq Withers – HIM

Outstanding Children’s Program

Eyes of Wakanda

Gracie’s Corner WINNER

Iyanu

Percy Jackson and the Olympians