Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /NAACP Image Awards: Sinners dominates; Michael B Jordan wins Entertainer Of The Year

NAACP Image Awards: Sinners dominates; Michael B Jordan wins Entertainer Of The Year

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Mar 01, 2026, 13:59 IST | Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 13:59 IST
NAACP Image Awards: Sinners dominates; Michael B Jordan wins Entertainer Of The Year

Jayme Lawson, Delroy Lindo, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award for "Sinners," Michael B. Jordan, winner of the Entertainer Of The Year Award, presented By Toyota, and the Outstanding Actor In A Motion Picture Award for “Sinners,” Wunmi Mosaku, amd Miles Canton, winner of the Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture Award for “Sinners” pose in the press room during the 57th NAACP Image Awards Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Sinners dominated at the 57th NAACP awards, winning a total of 13 trophies, including Best Motion Picture, and Entertainer of the Year, for the leading star Michael B. Jordan. 

The 57th NAACP award was held on Feb 28 in Los Angeles. Honouring black excellence in the world of cinema and entertainment, including television, music, podcasting, the Entertainer of the Year award and others. The night was dominated by Ryan Coogler's Sinners, the front-runner of this award season.

With Michael B. Jordan winning the best actor award, Sinners won 13 awards after leading 18 nominations. Actor Miles Caton won for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture. Jordan also won the Entertainer of the Year award.

Accepting the award, Jordan said that he loves being Black as he paid tribute to his Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Y’all really don’t understand how much this means to me, being here. I used to come here when I was a kid, when I was about 15 years old, sneaking in through the back as best I could,” Jordan said.

Also read: Jim Carrey’s funniest movie moments that became viral memes

“This is a place where I always felt encouraged, always felt like I was being celebrated and nourished. … You told me it was OK to keep going because I felt seen here, I felt comfortable, I felt the love. That’s why I love being here, and I love you guys so much. And I was thinking about lead actor, and I was thinking about what lead actor meant to me, and, honestly, I’ve got to dedicate this award to Chadwick Boseman.”

Also read: BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean dominates; full winners list

Check the complete list of the 2026 NAACP Image Awards winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Cynthia Erivo
Doechii
Kendrick Lamar
Michael B. Jordan (WINNER)
Teyana Taylor


Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Trending Stories

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Uzo Aduba – The Residence

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel-Air
Beyond The Gates

Forever

Paradise

Reasonable Doubt (WINNER)


Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks – Bel-Air

Morris Chestnut – Watson

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
(WINNER)

Michael Cooper Jr. – Forever


Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
(WINNER)

Lovie Simone – Forever

Patina Miller – Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Emayatzy Corinealdi – Reasonable Doubt

Outstanding Motion Picture

Highest 2 Lowest

Sarah’s Oil

Sinners (WINNER)
Wicked: For Good
One of Them Days

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

André Holland – Love, Brooklyn

Denzel Washington – Highest 2 Lowest

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
(WINNER)
Nnamdi Asomugha – The Knife
Tyriq Withers – HIM


Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good (WINNER)
Danielle Deadwyler – 40 Acres
Keke Palmer – One Of Them Days
Kerry Washington – Shadow Force

Tessa Thompson – Hedda


Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

A$AP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Miles Caton – Sinners (WINNER)
Tabitha Brown – Unexpected Christmas
Tyriq Withers – HIM

Outstanding Children’s Program
Eyes of Wakanda

Gracie’s Corner WINNER

Iyanu

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Reading Rainbow

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics