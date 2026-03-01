/NAACP Image Awards: Sinners dominates; Michael B Jordan wins Entertainer Of The Year

The 57th NAACP award was held on Feb 28 in Los Angeles. Honouring black excellence in the world of cinema and entertainment, including television, music, podcasting, the Entertainer of the Year award and others. The night was dominated by Ryan Coogler's Sinners, the front-runner of this award season.
With Michael B. Jordan winning the best actor award, Sinners won 13 awards after leading 18 nominations. Actor Miles Caton won for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture. Jordan also won the Entertainer of the Year award.
Accepting the award, Jordan said that he loves being Black as he paid tribute to his Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman.
“Y’all really don’t understand how much this means to me, being here. I used to come here when I was a kid, when I was about 15 years old, sneaking in through the back as best I could,” Jordan said.
“This is a place where I always felt encouraged, always felt like I was being celebrated and nourished. … You told me it was OK to keep going because I felt seen here, I felt comfortable, I felt the love. That’s why I love being here, and I love you guys so much. And I was thinking about lead actor, and I was thinking about what lead actor meant to me, and, honestly, I’ve got to dedicate this award to Chadwick Boseman.”
Check the complete list of the 2026 NAACP Image Awards winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Cynthia Erivo
Doechii
Kendrick Lamar
Michael B. Jordan (WINNER)
Teyana Taylor
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Trending Stories
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Uzo Aduba – The Residence
Outstanding Drama Series
Bel-Air
Beyond The Gates
Forever
Paradise
Reasonable Doubt (WINNER)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks – Bel-Air
Morris Chestnut – Watson
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
(WINNER)
Michael Cooper Jr. – Forever
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
(WINNER)
Lovie Simone – Forever
Patina Miller – Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Emayatzy Corinealdi – Reasonable Doubt
Outstanding Motion Picture
Highest 2 Lowest
Sarah’s Oil
Sinners (WINNER)
Wicked: For Good
One of Them Days
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
André Holland – Love, Brooklyn
Denzel Washington – Highest 2 Lowest
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
(WINNER)
Nnamdi Asomugha – The Knife
Tyriq Withers – HIM
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good (WINNER)
Danielle Deadwyler – 40 Acres
Keke Palmer – One Of Them Days
Kerry Washington – Shadow Force
Tessa Thompson – Hedda
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
A$AP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Miles Caton – Sinners (WINNER)
Tabitha Brown – Unexpected Christmas
Tyriq Withers – HIM
Outstanding Children’s Program
Eyes of Wakanda
Gracie’s Corner WINNER
Iyanu
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Reading Rainbow