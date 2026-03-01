/BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean dominates, BLACKPINK's Rose creates history; full winners list inside

The 2026 BRIT Awards was held on February 28, and it honoured several stars for their excellence across genres, including pop, rock, hip-hop, R&B and more. Celebrating both domestic and international talent, it took place at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, and the 46th ceremony was dominated by British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean.

Dean stole the show

She emerged as the biggest winner and bagged Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for The Art of Loving, Best Pop Act, and Song of the Year for Rein Me In, which she shared with Sam Fender.

Other memorable moments from BRIT 2026

Hosted by Jack Whitehall, the show honoured achievements from 2025 across 16 categories, and the audience saw a mix of academy votes and public participation. Alongside Dean, this year BLACKPINK’s Rosé made history as she became the first K-pop artist to take home a BRIT Award. She won International Song of the Year with Bruno Mars for APT. Additionally, Spanish star Rosalía won International Artist of the Year.

The night also witnessed memorable performances by some of the biggest icons, including Harry Styles, Olivia Dean, Rosalía, Raye, Sombr, and Wolf Alice.

BRIT Awards 2026: Full winners list

Artist of the year

Olivia Dean - Winner

Other nominations:

Dave

Fred Again

Jade

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

PinkPantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

Group of the year

Wolf Alice - Winner

Other nominations:

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Album of the year

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving - Winner

Other nominations:

Dave – The Boy Who Played the Harp

Lily Allen – West End Girl

Sam Fender – People Watching

Wolf Alice – The Clearing

Breakthrough artist

Lola Young - Winner

Other nominations:

Barry Can’t Swim

EsDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Skye Newman

International artist

Rosalía - Winner

Other nominations:

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, the Creator

International group

Geese - Winner

Other nominations:

Haim

Huntr/x

Tame Impala

Turnstile

Song of the year

Sam Fender with Olivia Dean – Rein Me In - Winner

Other nominations:

Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas – Blessings

Chrystal and Notion – The Days (Notion remix)

Cynthia Erivo ft Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

Ed Sheeran – Azizam

Fred Again, Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap

Lewis Capaldi – Survive

Lola Young – Messy

Myles Smith – Nice to Meet You

Olivia Dean – Man I Need

Raye – Where Is My Husband!

Skye Newman – Family Matters

International song of the year

Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT. - Winner

Other nominations:

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Chappell Roan – Pink Pony Club

Disco Lines and Tinashe – No Broke Boys

Gigi Perez – Sailor Song

Gracie Abrams – That’s So True

Huntr/x – Golden

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Ravyn Lenae – Love Me Not

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Sombr – Undressed

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Alternative/rock act

Sam Fender - Winner

Other nominations:

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Pop act

Olivia Dean - Winner

Other nominations:

Jade

Lily Allen

Lola Young

Raye

Hip-hop/grime/rap act

Dave - Winner

Other nominations:

Central Cee

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

R&B act

Sault - Winner

Other nominations:

Jim Legxacy

Kwn

Mabel

Sasha Keable

Dance act

Fred Again, Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax - Winner

Other nominations:

Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas

FKA twigs

PinkPantheress

Sammy Virji

Critics’ choice

Jacob Alon

Producer of the year

PinkPantheress

Songwriter of the year

Noel Gallagher

Outstanding contribution to music

Mark Ronson

Lifetime achievement