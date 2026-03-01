/BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean dominates, BLACKPINK's Rose creates history; full winners list inside

The 2026 BRIT Awards was held on February 28, and it honoured several stars for their excellence across genres, including pop, rock, hip-hop, R&B and more. Celebrating both domestic and international talent, it took place at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, and the 46th ceremony was dominated by British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean.
Dean stole the show
She emerged as the biggest winner and bagged Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for The Art of Loving, Best Pop Act, and Song of the Year for Rein Me In, which she shared with Sam Fender.
Other memorable moments from BRIT 2026
Hosted by Jack Whitehall, the show honoured achievements from 2025 across 16 categories, and the audience saw a mix of academy votes and public participation. Alongside Dean, this year BLACKPINK’s Rosé made history as she became the first K-pop artist to take home a BRIT Award. She won International Song of the Year with Bruno Mars for APT. Additionally, Spanish star Rosalía won International Artist of the Year.
The night also witnessed memorable performances by some of the biggest icons, including Harry Styles, Olivia Dean, Rosalía, Raye, Sombr, and Wolf Alice.
BRIT Awards 2026: Full winners list
Artist of the year
Olivia Dean - Winner
Other nominations:
Dave
Fred Again
Jade
Lily Allen
Little Simz
Lola Young
PinkPantheress
Sam Fender
Self Esteem
Group of the year
Wolf Alice - Winner
Other nominations:
The Last Dinner Party
Pulp
Sleep Token
Wet Leg
Album of the year
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving - Winner
Other nominations:
Dave – The Boy Who Played the Harp
Lily Allen – West End Girl
Sam Fender – People Watching
Wolf Alice – The Clearing
Breakthrough artist
Lola Young - Winner
Other nominations:
Barry Can’t Swim
EsDeeKid
Jim Legxacy
Skye Newman
International artist
Rosalía - Winner
Other nominations:
Bad Bunny
Chappell Roan
CMAT
Doechii
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Sombr
Taylor Swift
Tyler, the Creator
International group
Geese - Winner
Other nominations:
Haim
Huntr/x
Tame Impala
Turnstile
Song of the year
Sam Fender with Olivia Dean – Rein Me In - Winner
Other nominations:
Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas – Blessings
Chrystal and Notion – The Days (Notion remix)
Cynthia Erivo ft Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
Ed Sheeran – Azizam
Fred Again, Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
Lewis Capaldi – Survive
Lola Young – Messy
Myles Smith – Nice to Meet You
Olivia Dean – Man I Need
Raye – Where Is My Husband!
Skye Newman – Family Matters
International song of the year
Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT. - Winner
Other nominations:
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Chappell Roan – Pink Pony Club
Disco Lines and Tinashe – No Broke Boys
Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
Gracie Abrams – That’s So True
Huntr/x – Golden
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Ravyn Lenae – Love Me Not
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Sombr – Undressed
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Alternative/rock act
Sam Fender - Winner
Other nominations:
Blood Orange
Lola Young
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Pop act
Olivia Dean - Winner
Other nominations:
Jade
Lily Allen
Lola Young
Raye
Hip-hop/grime/rap act
Dave - Winner
Other nominations:
Central Cee
Jim Legxacy
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
R&B act
Sault - Winner
Other nominations:
Jim Legxacy
Kwn
Mabel
Sasha Keable
Dance act
Fred Again, Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax - Winner
Other nominations:
Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas
FKA twigs
PinkPantheress
Sammy Virji
Critics’ choice
Jacob Alon
Producer of the year
PinkPantheress
Songwriter of the year
Noel Gallagher
Outstanding contribution to music
Mark Ronson
Lifetime achievement
Ozzy Osbourne