/Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another shines with nine Golden Globe nominations

Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film, One Battle After Another, ruled the Golden Globe nominations, which were held on Monday. Commanding with nine nods, the film has secured its position as the most-nominated title of the year to enter the 2026 awards season.

One Battle After Another in the Golden Globe Awards

Revolving around the kidnapping of a former revolutionary’s daughter, the satire-drama has been nominated for Best Musical/Comedy Film, and its cast earned multiple acting nods. Leonardo DiCaprio leads the list of nominees, and his co-stars Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Benicio Del Toro, and Chase Infiniti are also in the running, making the satire-drama one of the few recent films to rule acting categories.

One Battle After Another is followed by Sentimental Value, which has eight nominations. This year, in the acting categories, Dwayne Johnson, Timothée Chalamet, and Wicked: For Good stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande took the spotlight.

The Golden Globe Awards winners will be announced on January 11 in Los Angeles.

Other top names in the Golden Globe nominations

Coming to the most discussed nominees, the adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel Hamnet has secured six nominations, including acting nods for Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley. Sinners received seven nominations, while Guillermo Del Toro’s take on Frankenstein landed five.

Timothée Chalamet secured appreciation for his role as ping-pong legend Marty Mauser in the biopic Marty Supreme, while George Clooney got his 14th Golden Globe nomination for Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly. His co-star, Adam Sandler, also received a nod for supporting actor.

Emma Stone was nominated for her performance in the dark comedy Bugonia, which earned three nominations in total. Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident, which is about a man urging justice against the prison officer who once tortured him, received four nominations. Foreign language contenders The Secret Agent and No Other Choice earned three nominations each.

About One Battle After Another

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, this film has received a lot of appreciation from fans across the world. With electrifying performances and political satire, One Battle After Another follows a former radical turned reclusive father who has to go back into the violent world he escaped when his daughter is abducted.

