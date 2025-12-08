LOGIN
Golden Globes 2026 key nominations in films: Sinners, Bugonia, Hamnet and more

Published: Dec 08, 2025, 22:13 IST | Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 22:13 IST

Nominations for the Golden Globe Awards 2026 were announced on Monday morning. Some of the best of television and cinema from 2025 have got a nod at the Golden Globes this year. In the film categories, Hamnet, Bugonia and Sinners have earned top nominations. 

1 / 10

The best of cinema from 2025 have found mention in the recently annlounced Golden Globes nominations. The award ceremony is all set to take place on 11 January 2026 - which is all part of the build-up to the Oscars in March. Here are the key nominations.

Best Film- Drama
2 / 10

Best Film- Drama

Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Film - Musical or Comedy
3 / 10

Best Film - Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another

Best Female Actor- Drama
4 / 10

Best Female Actor- Drama

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best Male Actor- Drama
5 / 10

Best Male Actor- Drama

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Female Actor - Musical or Comedy
6 / 10

Best Female Actor - Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Male Actor - Musical or Comedy
7 / 10

Best Male Actor - Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best Supporting Female Actor
8 / 10

Best Supporting Female Actor

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best supporting male actor
9 / 10

Best supporting male actor

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best Director
10 / 10

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

10

