/KPop Demon Hunters’ Golden bags VMA Song of the Summer nomination

KPop Demon Hunters has scored its very first nomination. The movie and its soundtrack have taken the world by storm since release, and now the hit track Golden has been nominated for the VMA 2025’s Song of the Summer. MTV confirmed the news on Friday. Just Keep Watching from F1: The Movie has also landed a nomination. With award season just around the corner, more nominations are expected to follow. This year’s VMAs will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7, with Lady Gaga leading the pack with 12 nominations, including Best Album.

KPop Demon Hunters’ album dominates charts

The soundtrack is still ruling global charts. Golden continues to hold the top spot on the Billboard Global Charts, while How It’s Done climbed into the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time, jumping from 14 to 10. Meanwhile, Soda Pop rose from 10 to 5, and Your Idol stayed steady at number 4, cementing the soundtrack as one of the most successful movie albums of all time.

KPop Demon Hunters sequel confirmed

Produced by Sony and streamed on Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters has now become the most-viewed film in the platform’s history, amassing more than 236 million views. Its popularity even led to a special sing-along edition receiving a limited theatrical release in select regions. A sequel has already been confirmed, with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans set to return.

What is KPop Demon Hunters about?

The story follows the fictional K-pop group Huntr/x, who secretly moonlight as demon hunters. The cast includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, and Daniel Dae Kim.