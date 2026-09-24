/Justin Bieber turns LA’s MacArthur Park into an impromptu concert

Justin Bieber has delivered an unexpected musical moment for people in Los Angeles. The singer made an unannounced appearance at MacArthur Park, where he joined a few musicians for a relaxed acoustic performance that quickly drew the attention of parkgoers and fans.
Justin Bieber's LA performance
Dressed casually in a white T-shirt and shorts, Bieber sat on a cajón as four musicians accompanied
him. People who happened to be at the park gathered around as the singer performed a selection of songs. The surprise set included songs from Bieber's recent music, including “Yukon,” “Daisies” and “Speed Demon". Also performed“ALL I CAN TAKE” and his 2016 collaboration “Let Me Love You.” Some footage from the performance circulated across social media shortly after the appearance.
At one point, Bieber handed a tambourine to a young child and encouraged them to join in with the music, adding to the informal atmosphere of the afternoon. MacArthur Park has been the focus of ongoing efforts by Los Angeles authorities and community groups addressing public safety and conditions in the area.
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For Bieber, however, the afternoon appeared to be a low-key musical stop rather than a conventional concert, giving a small group of Los Angeles parkgoers an unexpected chance to see the pop star perform up close.
Internet reacts to Justin Bieber's performance
Soon after the clip of Justin Bieber's performance went viral, fans flooded the comment section expressing views. One user wrote, "Not even a tour signal and still gotta guess the street he's gonna be on now, beautiful my love I love you."
Another user wrote, "In times like these i wish i lived in the usa, only then could i see him."
"He doesn't want to fill stadiums, he wants to sing in the streets and be happy", wrote the third user.
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This latest performance of Justin Bieber comes after his low-key park gig, followed by much larger recent appearances, including headlining Coachella in April 2026 and performing "Everything Hallelujah" during the FIFA World Cup final halftime show in July 2026. The impromptu show marks another step in his gradual return to live performing following his 2022 Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, which caused him to scale back public appearances.