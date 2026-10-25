/Jay-Z shares the stage with Blue Ivy as Beyoncé reunites with Destiny’s Child at LA show

Jay-Z has often shared the spotlight with his family, and his latest Los Angeles concert offered another memorable moment for fans. The rapper brought his 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, onstage during his performance at SoFi Stadium, where she accompanied him on the keyboard. The show also turned into a special reunion in the audience, as Beyoncé was joined by her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Jay-Z performs with his daughter Blue Ivy at the LA show

The rapper performed at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Friday, October 23, as part of his anniversary concert series. Blue Ivy, 14, made a surprise appearance, accompanying her father on the keyboard during “The Story of O.J.” and “Dead Presidents".

After the performance, the father-daughter duo embraced. Blue Ivy then bowed to the audience, blew kisses and waved as she left the stage. Her appearance added a personal touch to the evening, which also featured guest performances from Scarface, John Legend and DJ Khaled.

Beyoncé reunites with Destiny’s Child bandmates

While Jay-Z and Blue Ivy shared the stage, Beyoncé’s appearance in the audience brought another highlight. The singer was seated alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, her former bandmates from Destiny’s Child. Videos from the concert showed the three singing and dancing along to the performance.

The sighting offered fans another glimpse of the close bond between the former group members, who have reunited publicly on several occasions since Destiny’s Child became one of the most recognised girl groups of the late 1990s and early 2000s. The trio last performed together during a surprise appearance at the final Las Vegas show of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour in July 2025.

Blue Ivy's path to musical career

Blue Ivy has already performed alongside both of her parents. She joined Beyoncé on the Renaissance World Tour in 2023 and returned for the Cowboy Carter tour in 2025, appearing in dance segments throughout the shows.