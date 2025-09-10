/James McAvoy punched by a drunk man in Toronto bar, here's what happened

Hollywood actor James McAvoy is in Toronto to attend the prestigious International Film Festival, which is currently underway. After attending the world premiere of California Schemin’ on Saturday, Sept. 6, the actor went out to enjoy a night at a bar, which turned unexpectedly tragic.

The 46-year-old McAvoy was reportedly attacked by a stranger in a Toronto bar. Here's how the shocking incident unfolded.

James McAvoy punched by a drunk man: Here are the details

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The actor, who makes his directorial debut with California Schemin’, was at Charlotte's Room in Toronto on the night of Sep. 8 when he was caught off guard and struck by the man.

The incident occurred at about 11:55 p.m. However, McAvoy attempted to defuse the situation, while others at the bar helped remove the man from the eatery.

A source close to the actor described what happened. "James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie and, as he later learned when speaking with the staff, there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out," a source told PEOPLE. "James' back was to him and the man just punched him."

Despite the shocking incident, McAvoy did not let it affect the mood of the night.

According to the source, he laughed it off with other patrons and continued to enjoy the evening.

What is James McAvoy doing in Toronto?

The incident took place just two days after McAvoy attended the premiere of California Schemin’ with his wife, Lisa Liberati, at the Toronto International Film Festival. No statement has been released by the actor and the eatery Charlotte's Room.