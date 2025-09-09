/Wiz Khalifa, Karan Aujla, DIVINE to perform at hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud India

The lineup of the world’s largest hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud India is out now! The two-day festival is primed to deliver a high-octane show featuring global hip-hop icons like Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa and Don Toliver alongside popular Indian icons like Karan Aujla, DIVINE and Hanumankind, among others. Produced in an exclusive partnership with District by Zomato.

Rolling Loud India line up



Day 1 (November 22) will be headlined by UK rap sensation, Central Cee, and GRAMMY nominated, Pittsburgh legend, Wiz Khalifa – bringing two generations of hip-hop dominance onto one stage. Central Cee has been dominating charts with his recent collaboration “Which One” featuring Drake. Wiz Khalifa will bring massive hits like “Black and Yellow,” “See You Again” and “Young Wild & Free” to India. Included in the stacked undercard are Swae Lee, DaBaby, Hanumankind, Denzel Curry, Gurinder Gill, Meba Offilia and others.

Day 2 (November 23) is set to feature performance from Punjabi powerhouse Karan Aujla, one of the most celebrated artists and the ﬁrst Indian artist to headline a Rolling Loud festival. Apart from Aujla, Don Toliver will bring his genre-blending world of hits, like “No Idea,” “After Party,” “Lemonade,” and “Private Landing” to Loud Park. Adding to the day’s top-tier lineup, DIVINE, will be performing his upcoming album 'Walking on Water' live for the ﬁrst time ever at the festival. Fans can see Don Toliver’s fellow Cactus Jack labelmate Sheck Wes performing alongside NAV, Westside Gunn, Ski Mask The Slump God, and AR Paisley, 310babii, Sambata, Yung Raja, Yung Fazo, Shreyas and The Spindoctor among others.

Setting up the stage for November 22nd and 23rd at Loud Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, the festival’s inaugural lineup includes a diverse roster of international and regional talent, ensuring a dynamic experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif, Co-Founders/Co-CEOs, Rolling Loud, said, “Rolling Loud’s mission has always been to cultivate hip-hop on a truly global scale, and bringing the festival to India has been a goal of ours for years. To have Karan Aujla headline this debut is historic – the ﬁrst time an artist from the host country will lead the bill at an international Rolling Loud. Alongside new headlining turns from Central Cee and Don Toliver, this lineup reﬂects both the worldwide power of hip-hop and the rising strength of India’s own scene. We’re proud to celebrate this milestone at Loud Park and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans.”

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, said, “We are excited to announce this diverse lineup for the inaugural edition of Rolling Loud India. The quality of this lineup reﬂects hip-hop’s force as a global connector. With artists at the peak of their craft, the ﬁrst-ever Rolling Loud India promises to be nothing short of epic.”

About Rolling Loud