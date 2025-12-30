/Is Dakota Johnson dating THIS singer? Photos from dinner date go viral

Dakota Johnson, 36, has grabbed attention on social media once again after igniting fresh dating rumours. The actress was recently spotted enjoying a dinner with singer-songwriter Tucker Pillsbury, who goes by the name Role Model.

A candlelight dinner

The rumours started after their photos surfaced online. According to TMZ, Johnson and the 28-year-old musician stepped out together to enjoy a candlelight dinner with friends during the holiday season. In the photos, the duo can be seen sitting side by side at the table and chatting with their friends.

TMZ further stated that a source revealed that the duo appeared “cuddled up” during the dinner and got “very close.” Fans are speculating that they have grown a level of comfort with each other. In one of the photos, the actress is seen sipping her drink while both she and Pillsbury lean forward for a conversation with their companions.

Has Johnson moved on?

These photos come months after the actress reportedly ended her long-term, on-again, off-again relationship with Coldplay's Chris Martin. It is reported that they started dating in 2017, and according to reports, they were even engaged at one point. However, they parted their ways earlier this year, and in November, Johnson reportedly started dating again.

Who is Tucker Pillsbury?

Tucker Pillsbury performs under the stage name Role Model, known for his confessional, pop-folk sound. He released his second album, Kansas Anymore, in 2024, and then a deluxe edition in early 2025. Pillsbury is also going to appear as an actor in Lena Dunham’s upcoming Netflix rom-com Good Sex.

Reportedly, he also came into the spotlight recently as a newly single celebrity after his split from influencer and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain in 2023 after a three-year relationship.

Dakota Johnson's work front

Dakota Johnson was last seen in The Materialists and Splitsville, and she is gearing up to star in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel Verity, alongside Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway.