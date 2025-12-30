/Kim Tae-hyung net worth: BTS V’s earnings, luxury lifestyle, brand deals and more

BTS, the most popular and largest K-pop group in the world, features some of South Korea's most exceptional musicians, including the incredibly talented Kim Tae-hyung, popularly known as V. Besides his mesmerising voice, do you know about his net worth? Let's take a look at his lifestyle.
V, Kim Tae-hyung, member of the most renowned K-pop group, BTS, turned 30 on Dec 30th. The South Korean singer and songwriter has captivated the hearts of millions with his mesmerising voice and irresistible charm for many years. His large fan base showcases his hard work, and people are curious about his net worth and the sources of his income. Let's dig deep into the life of the beloved figure and gain knowledge about everything he owns through his esteemed music career.
He joined Big Hit Entertainment's South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, making his stage debut. Since then, the artist has climbed the stairs of success, portraying his talent and versatility, becoming the heartthrob of millions. Leading to massive popularity, V has an estimated net worth of $40 million (Rs 334 crore), according to GQ India. His album sales, including his first solo album, Layover (2023), became a big hit, reaching the No. 2 position on the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, the world tours, merchandise, and streaming royalties are the major sources of his income.
Known for his deep and unique voice, V stands out as one of the most unique vocalists in K-pop. He made his debut with BTS in 2013 and recently explored a solo music career, mirroring his artistic and soulful style to his fans. His songs often top international charts and receive critical praise. Apart from singing, V has also acted in the historical K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016-2017), showcasing his versatility as a multi-talented artist.
V has a luxurious taste when it comes to cars. Reportedly, his car collection adds up with premium vehicles like a Genesis GV80, which he bought after filming Run BTS, and other high-end luxury models that have not made any public appearance. Though he keeps his personal life private, his popularity, which is evident in his tours, and the affection people have for him are reflections of his refined and sophisticated life.
In addition to his car collections and acting and singing career, the artist is a global fashion icon, serving as a worldwide ambassador for major brands like Cartier, Celine, Tirtir, and many more. V has a powerful influence on people over his fashion and beauty, which quickly grabs all the attention in no time and becomes a trend.
BTS’s V has built an impressive image globally through a vast range of music, becoming a popular face for the big brand endorsements and gaining global influence. As one of the high-profile figures, V stands as one of the most successful K-pop stars today, having approximately 70 million people following his lifestyle.