/Humiliating! Liza Minnelli says Lady Gaga made her use wheelchair and tested her memory at 2022 Oscars

Ahead of the 98th Oscars, showbiz icon Liza Minnelli's long-awaited memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, has once again shed light on her and Lady Gaga's 2022 Oscars appearance, the same year when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

In her book, the showbiz star reveals that she was forced to use a wheelchair as a co-presenter alongside Lady Gaga. Now, it has been revealed that the pop star even did a memory test.

Minnelli says Gaga refused to go onstage until Minnelli was in a wheelchair at the 2022 Oscars

Minnelli, 79, in her memoir, has recalled the Oscar moment, which happened after witnessing Will Smith slap Chris Rock onstage, which for her meant that “nothing worse could happen that night.”

However, things turned bad for her when she was backstage with Gaga as they were scheduled to present Best Picture together.

On stage, she was expected to sit in a director's chair. But things changed at the last moment, and it was Gaga who, according to Minnelli, insisted on her appearing in a wheelchair.

According to the bombshell revelations in the book, reported by the Hollywood Reporter, that the singer said she would not go onstage unless Minnelli used a wheelchair.

''Even suggested she might be better off going home. “Why?” Minnelli writes was her incredulous response,'' according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from the wheelchair drama, Gaga also did a memory test with the acting legend when she quizzed her backstage to check whether her memory was intact by asking her the name of the film being celebrated that night and the character she played in it.

Minnelli appeared onstage to mark the 50th anniversary of her 1972 movie Cabaret.

“That night and in the days that followed, [Gaga] was widely praised for this seemingly gentle gesture, which came at my expense,” Minnelli writes.

Which she describes as a humiliating moment, the veteran actress writes that she never received an apology for that.

Describing her experience of being pushed onto the stage in a wheelchair that was so low that she struggled to read the teleprompter, Minnelli said it led many to create the impression that she was not ''only physically frail but mentally diminished,'' as per THR.

While this was the backstory, Lady Gaga appeared onstage with a huge smile, helping Liza to announce the winner. And everything seemed joyful.