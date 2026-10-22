/Heath Ledger honoured by Julia Stiles in emotional DWTS dance after seeking Michelle Williams’ permission

Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger shared the screen in the 1999 teen romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You, a film that continues to hold a special place in fans’ hearts. Years after Ledger’s death, Stiles honoured her late co-star with an emotional performance on Dancing With the Stars. Before dedicating the dance to him, however, the actress reached out to Michelle Williams, Ledger’s former partner and the mother of his daughter, Matilda, to seek her permission.

Julia Stiles' emotional tribute to her late co-star Heath Ledger

The actress honoured Ledger during the show's Dedication Night on October 20, 2026, performing a contemporary routine with her professional dance partner, Ezra Sosa. The performance celebrated their connection through the 1999 romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You, in which Stiles and Ledger played Kat Stratford and Patrick Verona.

Speaking to Extra about the tribute, Stiles revealed that her first call was to Williams, Ledger's former partner and the mother of his daughter, Matilda. She wanted to make sure the dedication was appropriate before moving forward. Stiles recalled asking Williams whether she was comfortable with the idea, to which Williams responded affirmatively. The actress also clarified that she did not want to speak on behalf of Ledger's family in Australia.

The tribute also turned into a reunion for the beloved film's cast. Stiles reached out to several former co-stars, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, Gabrielle Union, Susan May Pratt and Andrew Keegan, inviting them to take part in the special moment. Explaining why she wanted the entire group involved, Stiles told Entertainment Weekly that the film's cast had shared a close bond and that she wanted everyone to be represented.

All about Heath Ledger

Born in Perth, Western Australia, to French teacher Sally Ramshaw and racing car driver/mining engineer Kim Ledger. He rose to early fame as a teen heartthrob in the 1999 romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You and the Australian crime film Two Hands. He has starred in films like A Knight's Tale (2001), Monster's Ball (2001), Lords of Dogtown (2005), and Casanova (2005).

Heath Ledger died on January 23, 2008 at the age of 28 in his New York City apartment. The New York City medical examiner ruled his death an accident caused by acute intoxication from a combination of prescription medications. Toxicology reports indicated the presence of several prescription drugs, including painkillers, anti-anxiety medications, and sleep aids