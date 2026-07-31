/Francis Ford Coppola marks Jack at 30 with rare Robin Williams behind-the-scenes video

Three decades after Jack first reached theatres, legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is celebrating the film's milestone anniversary with a heartfelt tribute to its late star, Robin Williams. The director shared a rare behind-the-scenes video from the 1996 film, giving fans a glimpse of Williams' warmth, humour and improvisational spirit on set.

Remembering Robin Williams: Francis Ford Coppola's emotional tribute to late actor

Taking to Instagram in a tie-up with production company American Zoetrope, Francis Ford Coppola honoured the film's anniversary in which Robin Williams can be seen acting out a scene with costar Adam Zolotin, who played young Louis.

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Adding insights from the famed filmmaker, it continued, “I loved making Jack and thought it was imaginative and unusual, despite the fact that the theme had been dealt with perfectly in Big by Penny Marshall. And the ending of Jack is very touching.” “30 years ago, JACK premiered at the Palace of Fine Arts as a benefit supporting local charities,” the caption began.

The caption concludes, “Robin Williams plays Jack, a 10-year-old boy in a 40-year-old’s body. In this rehearsal clip with Adam Zolotin, the two adlib their way playfully through song, with the young Louis coercing his nervous friend to pretend to be the principal so that he won’t get in trouble with his mother.”

All about film Jack

Jack is the American comedy-drama, helmed by Francis Ford Coppola, which tells the story of a boy with a rare condition causing him to age four times faster than normal. The film stars Robin Williams, Diane Lane, Jennifer Lopez, Brian Kerwin, Fran Drescher, and Bill Cosby. Williams plays the role of Jack Powell, a boy who ages four times faster than normal as a result of a unique medical condition.

About Robin Williams

Robin Williams is a renowned American comedian and actor known for his fast energy, great improv skills, and roles in Good Will Hunting, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Aladdin. Other renowned projects he has been part of are Jumanji (1995), The Birdcage, Jack (both 1996), Flubber (1997), Patch Adams (1998), RV (2006), and the Night at the Museum series (2006–2014).