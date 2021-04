Kimba the White Lion and The Lion King

There's been an age-old controversy around 'The Lion King' and the Japanese animated film ‘Kimba the White Lion'.



Fans of Kimba claim Disney still has some explaining to do over the striking similarities between The Lion King and the 1965 anime series Kimba. Disney has been heavily criticized and the accusations of plagiarism have haunted the studio. Even The Simpsons poked fun at it in one episode (“You must avenge my death, Kimba... er, I mean Simba!”)

(Photograph:Twitter)