/Emmy Awards 2025 streaming: Date, time, host, venue and where to watch in India, US, UK

Emmy 2025: The red carpet for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards is set to roll out on Sept 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. For television’s biggest night, A-listers from across the industry, nominees, and presenters will come under one roof to celebrate the best of the best the world saw in television this year.

This year, Apple TV+'s Severance is leading the nomination list with a whopping 27 nominations, followed by The White Lotus, The Studio, Adolescence and others.

Fans from across the globe are eager to see which of their favourite shows are going to take the Emmys this year. This star-studded night will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, who will be joined by co-hosts Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Ortega, and others.

Emmy Awards 2025: Where to watch the awards live in India?

To watch the Emmy Awards live, Indian fans have to wake up a little early on Monday (Sept 15). The prestigious awards can be watched live on Jio Hotstar at 5:30 am(IST) on Sept 15.

Emmy Awards 2025: When will the show air in the UK and the US?

For US fans, the ceremony will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 - 11 pm ET/5 - 8 pm PT.

In the UK, the Emmys are set to take place on Monday, Sept 15, at 1 am British Standard Time.

Emmy Awards 2025: Who will present the awards?

The stars who will be presenting the awards are: Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Angela Bassett, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Angela Bassett, Elizabeth Banks, Jenna Ortega, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Paulson, and Eric Dane, among others.

Emmy Awards 2025: Which shows are nominated?

Severance is topping the list with 27 nominations, including Best Drama Series. It will compete against The Diplomat, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Slow Horses, The Pitt and Paradise.

The Penguin is second on the list with a total of 24 nominations, followed by The Studio, The White Lotus, The Bear and others.

Outstanding Drama Series



Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat