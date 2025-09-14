/Emmy Awards 2025 streaming: Date, time, host, venue and where to watch in India, US, UK

The countdown for television’s biggest night has started, and the audience can’t wait. Before the main event, here’s a look at the Emmy nominations, exact timings, and more.
Emmy 2025: The red carpet for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards is set to roll out on Sept 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. For television’s biggest night, A-listers from across the industry, nominees, and presenters will come under one roof to celebrate the best of the best the world saw in television this year.
This year, Apple TV+'s Severance is leading the nomination list with a whopping 27 nominations, followed by The White Lotus, The Studio, Adolescence and others.
Fans from across the globe are eager to see which of their favourite shows are going to take the Emmys this year. This star-studded night will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, who will be joined by co-hosts Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Ortega, and others.
To watch the Emmy Awards live, Indian fans have to wake up a little early on Monday (Sept 15). The prestigious awards can be watched live on Jio Hotstar at 5:30 am(IST) on Sept 15.
For US fans, the ceremony will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 - 11 pm ET/5 - 8 pm PT.
In the UK, the Emmys are set to take place on Monday, Sept 15, at 1 am British Standard Time.
The stars who will be presenting the awards are: Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Angela Bassett, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Angela Bassett, Elizabeth Banks, Jenna Ortega, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Paulson, and Eric Dane, among others.
Severance is topping the list with 27 nominations, including Best Drama Series. It will compete against The Diplomat, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Slow Horses, The Pitt and Paradise.
The Penguin is second on the list with a total of 24 nominations, followed by The Studio, The White Lotus, The Bear and others.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear