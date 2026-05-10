/Disha Patani to make Hollywood debut with Kevin Spacey’s The Portal of Force | Watch trailer

Disha Patani is all set for her Hollywood debut with the upcoming supernatural action-thriller The Portal of Force. Featuring Kevin Spacey in a key role, the makers released the film's trailer on Friday, offering viewers a glimpse into the fantasy saga.

The film is said to be the opening chapter of the Statiguards vs Holiguards Saga, a franchise created by Lado Okhotnikov. It follows two rival ancient groups, the Statiguards and the Holiguards, who are locked in a battle that could decide humanity’s future.

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Disha Patani features as Jessica

In the recently released trailer, Patani appears as Jessica, a key character caught between the two powerful factions. Her character is described as "the Chosen One" and is revealed to be the daughter of leaders from opposing sides.

Speaking about the project, the actress said, as quoted by ANI, "I've waited with bated breath for the trailer of this very special project. Stepping into my first international outing was both thrilling and terrifying - but the scope to explore the craft was massive. Working with an experienced, diverse cast was an education in itself."

She further added, "You realise that storytelling transcends language and geography -- honesty on screen is universal. I've always loved action and to bring what I've learned on the home turf to a global platform feels incredibly empowering."

About The Portal of Force

The project also marks Kevin Spacey’s return to film direction after more than two decades. Alongside Patani and Spacey, the film also stars Tyrese Gibson and Dolph Lundgren in key roles. The trailer of the film hints at a large-scale supernatural conflict filled with action, mystery, and emotional drama.

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