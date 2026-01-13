/Did Stranger Things creators use ChatGPT to write the script finale? Fans spot AI tabs in documentary

With the finale dropped on New Year's Eve, Stranger Things Season 5 came to an end. Said to be Netflix's most successful sci-fi series, it was created by Matt and Ross Duffer. Recently, creators have become a hot topic of conversation on social media after netizens claimed the use of artificial intelligence to write the show’s ending.

What's the controversy?

The speculations began after the release of the behind-the-scenes documentary Stranger Things: One Last Adventure. It premiered on January 12 to celebrate the nine-year journey of the series. However, several viewers claimed to notice multiple ChatGPT tabs open on a computer screen, which was shown in the documentary during a segment about the writing process.

Soon, netizens posted screenshots on social media, triggering speculations online.

Fans reactions

Reacting to the screenshots, one user wrote, "The great Duffer Brothers used ChatGPT to write Stranger Things Season 5. WTF, man. Now we know why Season 5 sucked." Another wrote on X, "The Duffer Brothers were literally using ChatGPT and Reddit while writing this season, particularly the finale. No wonder it felt incomplete."

The accusations surface amid the polarising reactions to the finale, as it left several questions unanswered, like the fate of Eleven. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Duffer Brothers yet.

Stranger Things spinoff

The popularity of Stranger Things has made the creators continue the mysterious universe. During an interview with Variety, the Duffer Brothers revealed that a spin-off series is already in development, and the new project is set to explore the origins of the mysterious rock and clear unresolved elements from the original series. It will have an entirely new cast, town, and mythology.

About Stranger Things