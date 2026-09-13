/Comedian Charleston White arrested in Florida on battery charge

Comedian and social media personality Charleston White has been taken into custody in Florida over the weekend. He is facing a charge of battery and was arrested by the Hollywood Police Department on Saturday.

According to reports, the 49-year-old was later booked into Broward County Jail. White is facing one count of Touch or Strike/Battery, a misdemeanor offence.

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Abuse allegations against White

The case is reportedly listed as pending trial at the moment, and the jail records show a bond amount of $0. Details about the incident that led to White's arrest have not been revealed. A judge is expected to review the case and determine the next steps.

The arrest comes at a time when a woman named Kay Pretty made allegations against White on Instagram.

According to a post shared on September 12, Pretty accused White of physically assaulting her and alleged that he punched her while she was asleep.

"I have a lot to say about Charleston, from abusing me physically, mentally, emotionally, financially, and spiritually, to stealing my money, my jewelry, my clothes, my bags. He has disrespected me for the last time, and I won't stand for it anymore. I hope he gets what he deserves and rots in jail."

It is unclear whether Pretty’s claims are connected to White’s arrest. In addition, her claims have not been verified independently.

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Charleston White's previous legal troubles

This is not the first legal issue related to White. In October 2024, he was arrested in Texas on an animal cruelty charge and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The allegations included claims that he pepper-sprayed a cat, which White denied. His combined bond was reportedly set at $31,000.

White was arrested again in the Fort Worth area in February 2025 on two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. He was initially held without bond before being released several days later. White subsequently claimed that the charges had been dropped.