/Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner may return in Fast Forever using AI, but fans aren’t happy

Hollywood actor Paul Walker's death in 2013 has left a lasting void in the Fast & Furious franchise, but his presence has continued to live on through Brian O'Conner. Every time fans revisit the films, they are reminded of the actor's charm, his bond with the franchise’s characters and the emotional farewell that followed his passing. Now, the possibility of bringing Brian back using AI has reopened those old memories, and not everyone is comfortable with seeing Walker recreated digitally.

Decision to bring Paul Walker's AI version in Fast & Furious film sparks backlash

Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner could potentially appear in the upcoming finale, Fast Forever, with artificial intelligence emerging as one possible way to recreate the late actor. The possibility has triggered a wave of backlash from fans who feel Walker’s character received a fitting farewell in Furious 7.

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One user wrote, “Was genuinely thinking just yesterday about how Vin Diesel has talked for ages about bringing Paul Walker's character back, and how there's no other possible meaning than him wanting to do an AI version of him.”

Another user wrote, "Man, they better not f****ng do this. No one wants to see an AI version of Paul Walker, bro."

"Haven’t seen any of the Fast and Furious movies but seriously? How disrespectful can they be to bring back Paul Walker by using Ai. Whoever is in charge of this needs to be fired immediately. F*** AI", wrote the third user.

Paul Walker's brother on the possibility of actor's AI version being brought in for film

Paul Walker's brother Cody Walker confirmed he will not return as a physical body double to bring back Brian O'Conner for the final Fast & Furious movie, Fast Forever. Cody stated he is not interested in stepping in as a double again like he and his brother Caleb did to complete Furious 7 after Paul Walker's tragic death in 2013. He feels his late brother's character received a beautiful and respectful send-off by driving off to raise his family rather than being killed off.