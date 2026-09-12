/JK Rowling slammed by Matrix director Lilly Wachowski over trans rights, Harry Potter author’s rep hits back

JK Rowling is back in headlines not for the upcoming Harry Potter show, but for her views on transgender rights. The long-running controversy surrounding the Harry Potter authors has erupted into another high-profile Hollywood clash. Lilly Wachowski, the filmmaker behind The Matrix, has sharply criticised the Harry Potter author over her activism and financial support for women’s rights campaigns, going as far as accusing her of “funding trans genocide".

Lilly Wachowski calls out JK Rowling over transgender rights

In a recent interview with Variety, Lilly Wachowski has slammed the Harry Potter author, as the Matrix director had publicly come out as transgender in 2016. During the interaction with the publication, she had said, "She is funding trans genocide. JK Rowling funds trans genocide, full stop. So, if you support Harry Potter, you're supporting trans genocide. The money that goes into you enjoying these products – a portion of that money goes to JK Rowling, and that money goes into her funding anti-trans legislation all over the world."

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She further said, "In the same way that if you are against Elon Musk, you boycott or don't buy Tesla, and if you're against global warming/Elon Musk, you boycott or don't buy Tesla, and if you're against global warming/climate change, you try not to buy as much gas, and you try to mitigate your use of these products."

"It's simple math. So, your enjoyment of these shows and continued support of these shows is supporting my eradication." When speaking about Rowling and Musk as two people who have inflicted an enormous amount of cultural damage on the trans community,” Wachowski said, “these people are Nazis. They’re literal Nazis. There is a one-to-one connection between Elon Musk and the Nazi community. He did a full-blown Sieg Heil on a national stage. I think that the global community needs to firewall the U.S. from their populations in a way because this country has allowed Nazi propaganda to proliferate to such a degree that it has become dangerous to the global population.”

JK Rowling's rep fires back at Lilly Wachowski's statements against the author

The agent of JK Rowling, Neil Blair, issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly and denied Wachowski's accusation toward the Harry Potter author of funding anti-trans legislation. The agent stated, "Freedom of speech is a principle we should all cherish. What matters is that J.K. Rowling’s views, as with anyone else’s, are represented accurately, fairly and respectfully and that individual opinion does not detract from those views."

Blair continued, "To correct Lilly Wachowski, through The J.K. Rowling Women’s Fund, J.K Rowling supports women taking legal action in the UK to preserve their existing rights under the Equality Act 2010, which are often overlooked or threatened. She does not support legal actions aimed at harming transgender people or efforts to limit trans rights.”

Blair added, “People are free to disagree with her views, but seriously defamatory allegations of this nature, even outrageously invoking the Nazis and the genocide that they committed, should never be presented as fact when they are clearly fabricated and not based on any evidence.”

Why has J.K. Rowling faced backlash over her views on transgender rights?

J.K. Rowling is a prominent gender-critical campaigner who has faced extensive public controversy and accusations of transphobia for her views on biological sex and transgender rights. She argues that biological sex is real and forms the basis of the lived reality and rights of women.

She supports women-only spaces like bathrooms, shelters and changing rooms, stating that access should depend on biological sex rather than gender identity. She has even expressed worry over the number of young people seeking to change their gender, questioning medical paths and social influences for youth. JK Rowling has opposed legal reforms in Scotland and elsewhere that would make it easier for people to legally change their recorded sex.